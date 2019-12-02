Sonic Temple announces lineup

Columbus, OH (WTRF)- The 3-day rock festival, Sonic Temple, announced it’s 3-day lineup this morning.

Headliners include a double dose of Metallica on Friday and Sunday while Slipknot will end the show Saturday night.

Other notable acts include Bring Me The Horizon, Staind, Deftones, and Evanescence.

The festival says they still have other acts TBA.

Tickets can be found here

Sonic Temple takes place in Columbus, Ohio at Mapfre Stadium.

This is the second year for Sonic Temple which was previously named Rock On The Range

Sonic Temple takes place on May 15th- May 17th