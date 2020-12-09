Source: Big Ten change rule requiring football teams to play 6 games to make conference title game

(WTRF)- According to ESPN, the Big Ten is expected to change its policy that teams must play six games to be eligible for the conference championship game, likely paving the way for undefeated No. 4 Ohio State to face Northwestern on Dec. 19, pending further approval in the league.

Ohio State’s place in the postseason became a question on Tuesday after Michigan canceled its regular-season rivalry game because of COVID-19 issues within the Wolverines’ program. It was the third game Ohio State had canceled this season, along with Illinois and Maryland.

The Big Ten’s athletic directors met on Wednesday morning, and while there was support to allow the Buckeyes in the conference championship with only five games, it still has to be voted on by a larger group that includes the athletic directors, the senior women administrators, and ultimately approval from the university presidents and chancellors.