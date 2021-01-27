Sources: Dr. Acton considering senate run

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Multiple sources tell our sister stations FOX 8 and NBC 4 that former Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton is considering a run for the state senate seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Rob Portman.

Sen. Portman announced this week that he will not seek re-election.

Dr. Acton is considering a run for that seat when his term ends in 2022.

Dr. Acton served as the director of ODH from February 2019 to June 2020.

She is credited with sounding the alarm on the coronavirus pandemic early and also criticized by many for strong measures taken to prevent an early surge of the virus in Ohio.

Dr. Acton returned to her role with the Columbus Foundation after stepping down, and Gov. DeWine said she would still be just a “phone call away” for counsel.

Dr. Acton has not released a statement on the matter.

Another prominent Ohio democrat, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, is seen as a candidate for the seat, according to the New York Times.

She’s been pushing for gun reform after a mass shooting in Dayton’s Oregon District in August of 2019.

Nine people were killed when a gunman opened fire.

Many Ohio republicans, including Ohio’s 4th district Representative Jim Jordan, are also considering vying for the seat, although no one has officially announced.