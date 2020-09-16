OFFICIAL: Ohio State/ BIG TEN to play football starting October 23-24

FILE – In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, the Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa. Big Ten presidents voted 11-3 to postpone the football season until spring, bringing some clarity to a key question raised in a lawsuit brought by a group of Nebraska football players. The vote breakdown was revealed Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in the Big Ten’s court filing in response to the lawsuit. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

The Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday that football will be allowed this fall and the season will start October 23-24.

The conference says it adopted significant medical protocols including daily antigen testing, enhanced cardiac screening and an enhanced data-driven approach when making decisions about practice/competition.

There was a unanimous vote to resume the season the weekend of October 23-24.

The Big Ten’s decision to allow football this fall comes more than a month after league presidents voted 11-3 in favor of postponing the football season to the spring due to concerns about the coronavirus.

During the first vote, Ohio State President Dr. Kristina Johnson, along with presidents at Iowa and Nebraska, voted in favor of playing fall sports.

The Big Ten’s decision comes less than a week after teams from the ACC and Big 12 began their football season. Schools in the SEC begin their season next weekend.

The decision also comes less than a week after Ohio State head coach Ryan Day released a statement on Twitter saying, “Our players want to know: Why can’t they play?”

In the statement, Day criticized the Big Ten saying its communication was “disappointing and often unclear.”

Day wasn’t the only outspoken member of the Buckeyes’ football team about the decision-making process.

Ohio State quarterback and 2019 Heisman finalist Justin Fields started a petition to reinstate Big Ten football this fall. The petition has received more than 300,000 signatures.

Fields’ effort, along with those of his teammates on social media, have been equaled by OSU players’ parents who organized a protest outside of Big Ten headquarters in Indianapolis three weeks ago and rallied at the Horseshoe two weeks ago demanding answers and clarity from the Big Ten.

Aside from Ohio State players, coaches, parents and fans, the conference received mounting push back from politicians.

Last week, several Midwest Republican lawmakers called on the Big Ten to play while Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said he would recommend Ohio State sue the conference if it canceled football.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said last week he believes, after conversations with OSU Athletic Director Gene Smith and Dr. Johnson, that OSU has a “good argument” for why they should be able to try to play sports this fall.

Coronavirus numbers on Ohio State’s campus indicate the university is doing well to limit the spread of the virus. As of Sept. 12, 2,253 students have tested positive while 58,843 have tested negative for a positivity rate below four percent. Meanwhile, 33 staff members have tested positive while 1,791 have tested negative.

EAST LANSING, MICH (WLNS)— Inside sources tell 6 News that MSU will play football this season, with games anticipated to start around October 17th.

This is subject to change, but sources confirm that practice would likely start within the next two weeks.

The season would include 8 games, with the 2 top teams in each division playing one another for the Big Ten Championship.

University presidents and chancellors have been meeting at the Big Ten headquarters in suburban Chicago and there was speculation that the 2020 football season would be restarted.

There were social media posts that claimed a decision would be made tonight, leading to speculation that the season would be reinstated.

On August 11 the Big Ten presidents and chancellors postponed all fall sports, including football, by an 11-3 margin.

The Pac 12 followed suit but none of the other major football conferences postponed their seasons.

