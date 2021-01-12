Southern Ohio Communication Services, Inc. Plans $3.8 Million Investment To Provide Last-Mile Internet Service

Waverly, Ohio –– Southern Ohio Communication Services, Inc., in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE) and Pike County Economic & Community Development, today announced plans to invest $3.8 million to provide 1 Gig optical fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) high-speed Internet service over 64 miles to 1,300 residential and business customers in southern Ohio.

Company officials indicated the investment represents the first phase of a two phase approach to providing expanded optical fiber-to-home high-speed internet service within its rural footprint in Pike and Scioto Counties. In the second phase of the project, Southern Ohio Communication Services will make an additional investment that will result in optical fiber-to-home high-speed Internet service to residents and businesses in Southern Ohio. The current project will result in the creation of at least five new jobs and construction of a new warehouse to store equipment.

“We are excited to bring Gigabit-speed Internet to the homes and businesses in Southern Ohio,” said Gary Cooper, President of Southern Ohio Communications. “The availability of fiber to the premises internet will improve the quality of life in rural areas. Connecting homes and businesses to the world-wide web increases access to healthcare, education, business and employment opportunities, gaming, social media, and entertainment in the beautiful hills of Southern Ohio.”

A last-mile Internet service provider offers the network connections that link end-users to the wider Internet. The last mile refers to the final leg of the telecommunications networks that delivery services to customers. FTTH offers Gigabit-speeds that are considerably faster than a typical cable modem or DSL connection.

“The proven economic benefits provided by Fiber to the premises include increased property values,” added Cooper, “by attracting businesses and people to locate and reside in the area.”

Southern Ohio Communications Service received a $50,000 JobsOhio Inclusion Grant toward building and engineering costs. The JobsOhio Inclusion Grant provides financial support for eligible projects in designated distressed communities or businesses owned by underrepresented populations across Ohio.

“Along with JobsOhio, we commend and are supportive of this investment by Southern Ohio Communication Services, Inc. to expand high-speed internet access to a broader area of southern Ohio,” said Mike Jacoby, President of OhioSE. “This investment is a step forward in improving internet connectivity in southern Ohio that will give folks the ability to work remotely and improve the quality of life in our region.”