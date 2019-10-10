St. Clairsville Council President resigns

St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- St. Clairsville Council President, Tim Porter, has officially resigned today (OCT 10, 2019.)

Porter brought in his letter of resignation that reads:

Thank you to all the kind people of this city who have been so wonderful over the last 20 years of public life. Regretfully I must end my public service because of health concerns. Please accept my resignation as President of Council effective immediately.

Timothy Porter- President of Council

The President Pro Tempore, Frank Sabatino, will run the meetings until they get something worked out.

This information comes from a St. Clairsville city official.

Porter was asked to step down on October 8th, 2019 as President of the St. Clairsville Chamber of Commerce.

This comes after Porter left a profanity-laced voicemail that Porter says the message was intended for someone who owes him money and refuses to pay him back.

