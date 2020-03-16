St. Clairsville Municipal Building to be closed to foot traffic

St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- St. Clairsville officials have announced that the municipal building in St. Clairsville will be closed to foot traffic.
This is due to coronavirus (Covid-19) concerns.
SPECIFIC GUIDANCE FROM THE CITY’S MUNICIPAL UTILITIES OFFICE:
- For payments, please use the office door drop or the drive-up drop box located in the alley behind the Municipal Building;
- payments also can be made online at www.stclairsville.com;
- for new services, please call 740-695-1410
- there will be no service disconnects for the month of March.
You can contact the Municipal Building by email or phone
JWILLIAMS@STCLAIRSVILLE.COM 740-695-1324 MAYOR’S OFFICE
RMERTZ@STCLAIRSVILLE.COM 740-695-0156 PUBLIC SERVICE DIRECTOR’S OFFICE
AROBINSON@STCLAIRSVILLE.COM 740-695-1410 MUNICIPAL UTILITIES OFFICE
