HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

The mass shooting at a Texas elementary school that killed 19 children and 2 adults has people across the country saddened, confused, and devastated by what unfolded at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Back here at home officials are feeling the same.

7News spoke to State Senator Frank Hoagland who can’t understand how this is happening in the United States.

“It’s gut wrenching to think we have soulless people out there that can do these heinous acts, it just does not make any sense here in America to me. I’ve seen stuff like that overseas, but here in America we got some dude that’s going to come out their and just do this? They’re just soulless characters and I just think that individual got off lightly.” State Sen. Frank Hoagland – Ohio (R)

State Senator Hoagland says this is not something that can be stopped but there are plans that can be made to mitigate these tragedies.