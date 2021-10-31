States sending the most people to Ohio

The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.

Stacker compiled a list of states that are sending the most people to Ohio using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that moved to Ohio from the state in 2019.

The 2019 National Movers Study found that the states with the most inbound moves were Vermont, Idaho, Oregon, Arizona, and South Carolina. Keep reading to find out which states are sending the most people to Ohio.

Glorioussandwich // Wikimedia

#30. North Dakota

– Moved from North Dakota to Ohio in 2019: 1,354

— 0.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #4 most common destination from North Dakota

– Moved from Ohio to North Dakota in 2019: 13

— #50 most common destination from Ohio

Canva

#29. Mississippi

– Moved from Mississippi to Ohio in 2019: 1,413

— 0.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #13 most common destination from Mississippi

– Moved from Ohio to Mississippi in 2019: 2,153

— #23 most common destination from Ohio

Canva

#28. Minnesota

– Moved from Minnesota to Ohio in 2019: 1,540

— 0.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #19 most common destination from Minnesota

– Moved from Ohio to Minnesota in 2019: 2,935

— #18 most common destination from Ohio

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#27. Oregon

– Moved from Oregon to Ohio in 2019: 1,972

— 1.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #13 most common destination from Oregon

– Moved from Ohio to Oregon in 2019: 852

— #34 most common destination from Ohio

Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#26. Washington

– Moved from Washington to Ohio in 2019: 2,155

— 1.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #25 most common destination from Washington

– Moved from Ohio to Washington in 2019: 2,897

— #19 most common destination from Ohio

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#25. Massachusetts

– Moved from Massachusetts to Ohio in 2019: 2,304

— 1.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #22 most common destination from Massachusetts

– Moved from Ohio to Massachusetts in 2019: 2,190

— #22 most common destination from Ohio

randy andy // Shutterstock

#24. Nevada

– Moved from Nevada to Ohio in 2019: 2,525

— 1.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #11 most common destination from Nevada

– Moved from Ohio to Nevada in 2019: 1,658

— #25 most common destination from Ohio

Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Utah

– Moved from Utah to Ohio in 2019: 2,629

— 1.3% of new residents that moved from another state

— #9 most common destination from Utah

– Moved from Ohio to Utah in 2019: 1,455

— #26 most common destination from Ohio

Famartin // Wikicommons

#22. Maryland

– Moved from Maryland to Ohio in 2019: 2,889

— 1.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #15 most common destination from Maryland

– Moved from Ohio to Maryland in 2019: 2,849

— #20 most common destination from Ohio

JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#21. Connecticut

– Moved from Connecticut to Ohio in 2019: 3,076

— 1.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #10 most common destination from Connecticut

– Moved from Ohio to Connecticut in 2019: 1,369

— #27 most common destination from Ohio

Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#20. South Carolina

– Moved from South Carolina to Ohio in 2019: 3,247

— 1.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #9 most common destination from South Carolina

– Moved from Ohio to South Carolina in 2019: 5,641

— #10 most common destination from Ohio

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#19. Missouri

– Moved from Missouri to Ohio in 2019: 3,289

— 1.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #11 most common destination from Missouri

– Moved from Ohio to Missouri in 2019: 1,691

— #24 most common destination from Ohio

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Wisconsin

– Moved from Wisconsin to Ohio in 2019: 3,490

— 1.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #11 most common destination from Wisconsin

– Moved from Ohio to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,049

— #32 most common destination from Ohio

DPPed// Wikimedia

#17. Arizona

– Moved from Arizona to Ohio in 2019: 3,591

— 1.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #14 most common destination from Arizona

– Moved from Ohio to Arizona in 2019: 5,178

— #14 most common destination from Ohio

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#16. Colorado

– Moved from Colorado to Ohio in 2019: 3,905

— 1.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #18 most common destination from Colorado

– Moved from Ohio to Colorado in 2019: 4,432

— #17 most common destination from Ohio

Imilious // Wikicommons

#15. Tennessee

– Moved from Tennessee to Ohio in 2019: 4,196

— 2.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #13 most common destination from Tennessee

– Moved from Ohio to Tennessee in 2019: 5,547

— #12 most common destination from Ohio

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#14. North Carolina

– Moved from North Carolina to Ohio in 2019: 4,799

— 2.3% of new residents that moved from another state

— #14 most common destination from North Carolina

– Moved from Ohio to North Carolina in 2019: 9,698

— #6 most common destination from Ohio

Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#13. New Jersey

– Moved from New Jersey to Ohio in 2019: 5,205

— 2.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #14 most common destination from New Jersey

– Moved from Ohio to New Jersey in 2019: 628

— #36 most common destination from Ohio

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#12. Virginia

– Moved from Virginia to Ohio in 2019: 5,339

— 2.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #15 most common destination from Virginia

– Moved from Ohio to Virginia in 2019: 5,498

— #13 most common destination from Ohio

Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#11. West Virginia

– Moved from West Virginia to Ohio in 2019: 6,056

— 2.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #1 most common destination from West Virginia

– Moved from Ohio to West Virginia in 2019: 4,985

— #16 most common destination from Ohio

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#10. Illinois

– Moved from Illinois to Ohio in 2019: 7,615

— 3.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #14 most common destination from Illinois

– Moved from Ohio to Illinois in 2019: 7,684

— #9 most common destination from Ohio

Canva

#9. Georgia

– Moved from Georgia to Ohio in 2019: 7,669

— 3.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #9 most common destination from Georgia

– Moved from Ohio to Georgia in 2019: 5,146

— #15 most common destination from Ohio

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#8. New York

– Moved from New York to Ohio in 2019: 8,780

— 4.3% of new residents that moved from another state

— #12 most common destination from New York

– Moved from Ohio to New York in 2019: 5,629

— #11 most common destination from Ohio

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#7. California

– Moved from California to Ohio in 2019: 12,277

— 6.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #16 most common destination from California

– Moved from Ohio to California in 2019: 9,098

— #7 most common destination from Ohio

Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Indiana

– Moved from Indiana to Ohio in 2019: 12,714

— 6.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #3 most common destination from Indiana

– Moved from Ohio to Indiana in 2019: 12,038

— #5 most common destination from Ohio

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Texas

– Moved from Texas to Ohio in 2019: 13,564

— 6.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #13 most common destination from Texas

– Moved from Ohio to Texas in 2019: 8,975

— #8 most common destination from Ohio

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#4. Michigan

– Moved from Michigan to Ohio in 2019: 14,049

— 6.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #2 most common destination from Michigan

– Moved from Ohio to Michigan in 2019: 12,261

— #4 most common destination from Ohio

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Florida

– Moved from Florida to Ohio in 2019: 16,590

— 8.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #9 most common destination from Florida

– Moved from Ohio to Florida in 2019: 30,335

— #1 most common destination from Ohio

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#2. Pennsylvania

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Ohio in 2019: 16,792

— 8.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #4 most common destination from Pennsylvania

– Moved from Ohio to Pennsylvania in 2019: 12,752

— #3 most common destination from Ohio

Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#1. Kentucky

– Moved from Kentucky to Ohio in 2019: 17,884

— 8.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #1 most common destination from Kentucky

– Moved from Ohio to Kentucky in 2019: 13,309

— #2 most common destination from Ohio