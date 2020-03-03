Steubenville Catholic Diocese suspends communion wine

STEUBENVILLE, OH — As concerns grow over the spreading of the coronavirus, the Diocese of Steubenville announced it will suspend the distribution of wine during communion at Masses, with the exception of a chalice that may be needed for those with celiac disease.
Bishop Jeffrey M. Monforton announced the precautions will take effect immediately across the diocese.
Bishop Monforton said, “Additional precautions include the halting of handshakes and physical contact during the exchange of the sign of peace.”
The bishop said the precautionary measures will remain in place at all Masses until further notice.
