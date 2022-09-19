STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Each year, the Ohio Department of Education evaluates Ohio Schools in several different categories, and just as the students do, each school in the state receives a report card.

This year Steubenville High School has received a near perfect report.

The 2022 Ohio School Report Cards were released just days ago, and for the first time ever they are measuring categories of academic experience on a five-star scale.

Steubenville High School has received remarkable ratings from Ohio School Report Card!🏫🏆



Out of a 5⭐️ scale:

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Graduation

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Achievement

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Progress

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Gap Closing



These categories include Achievement, Progress, Gap Closing, and Graduation.

Steubenville High School has received five-star ratings in all of these categories except for Achievement, which received four stars out of five.

”We just look at all of the different indicators that we have and try to meet those.,” said Principal Ted Gorman. “We look at the data. We think that that’s important. We try to analyze that, find out where our weakness is at and try to improve on that every year. You know what, I’m just super proud of our students, and again, I love the way that they just approach their tests, and again, that they want to do as well as they can.”

Five stars means that the school is significantly exceeding state standards in that category.

Principal Ted Gorman says that Steubenville High School strives to do better every single year.