Steubenville man sentenced for drug conspiracy

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Robert Leon Sullivan, of Steubenville, Ohio, was sentenced to 46 months incarceration for cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl distribution operation, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Sullivan, age 56, pled guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine Hydrochloride, Cocaine Base, Heroin, and Fentanyl” in August 2019. Sullivan admitted to working with others to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl in Hancock County and elsewhere from February 2018 to August 2019.