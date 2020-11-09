Steubenville Police mourns the sudden loss of their beloved K9 Bono

STEUBENVILLE, OH (WTRF) — The Fraternal Order of Police, Fort Steuben Lodge 1 announced late Saturday evening that their beloved K9 Bono ‘unexpectedly’ passed away.
The Steubenville Police say Bono was a loyal partner to Sgt. Rob Cook.
A service celebrating Bono is being planned.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office offered condolences to the Police Department Sunday saying Bono helped on many of their Special Response Team missions.
K9 Bono was an exceptional K9 that on many occasions put himself in danger to protect officers and even our deputies. There wasn’t a suspect he couldn’t track.
Our hearts are breaking and we ask that everyone says a prayer for Sergeant Cook. Rest In Peace Officer Bono. The streets of heaven are much safer now.Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Facebook post