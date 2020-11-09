Steubenville Police mourns the sudden loss of their beloved K9 Bono

STEUBENVILLE, OH (WTRF) — The Fraternal Order of Police, Fort Steuben Lodge 1 announced late Saturday evening that their beloved K9 Bono ‘unexpectedly’ passed away.

The Steubenville Police say Bono was a loyal partner to Sgt. Rob Cook.

A service celebrating Bono is being planned.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office offered condolences to the Police Department Sunday saying Bono helped on many of their Special Response Team missions.