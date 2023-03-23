COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Students at a Columbus elementary school became sick after eating marijuana gummies while on school grounds.

Two students at Fairwood Elementary School on the east side of the city became sick Tuesday after another student shared the gummies with them, according to a Columbus City School District spokesperson.

The school nurse saw the two students become ill in the afternoon. As a precaution, the students were taken to the hospital for evaluation, and the school notified their parents.

School officials sent parents a message Wednesday, telling them of the incident and reminding them to talk to their children about what should and shouldn’t be brought to school and the importance of not eating or taking anything from an adult or another student.

A similar incident happened last April at an Upper Arlington elementary school, in which a 10-year-old student shared marijuana gummies she believed to be Easter candy with five students. The father of that student was eventually charged and sentenced to a fine and probation.