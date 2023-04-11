STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – A rally was gathered in support of veterans at Tuesday night’s Steubenville City Council meeting after an incident Mayor Barilla called “degrading to this nation.”

Steubenville Council gained national attention after council members Asantewa Anyabwile and Royal Mayo refused to participate in the Pledge of Allegiance at last week’s meeting, where the Vietnam Veterans Combat Support Group was specially invited to honoring their service.

Veterans and their supporters along with several members of Steubenville Council and local law enforcement gathered outside of Tuesday night’s meeting showing support for those who fought for our country.

As a disheartened citizen, Ken Perkins rallied this group together through social media to send their message.

”It’s wrong to not respect our flag. I mean, there are several veterans standing right here. And I think if you ask any one of them that they would say that that’s not the right thing to do. They fought for this. No, I’m not a veteran. A lot of my friends are and I just I got upset. Just letting people know that we support the red, white and blue and the veterans and what all they’ve done and what they continue to do, and that nobody should ever turn their back on the flag. Too many people died for that.” Ken Perkins – Local Business Owner/Veteran Supporter

Second Ward Councilman Tracy McManamon announced that he and Mayor Jerry Barilla will go to present the proclamation that was supposed to be signed at the last city council meeting at the next Vietnam Veterans meeting.

He then asked all Vietnam Veterans in attendance to stand to be recognized.

The First and Fourth Ward Councilmembers continued these actions during tonight’s Pledge of Allegiance and have not commented on the situation.