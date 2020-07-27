Supreme Court upholds death sentence for killer of 3 women

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of a man convicted of killing three women whose bodies were found wrapped in garbage bags.

East Cleveland resident Michael Madison was arrested within days of the discovery of the bodies in 2013.

He was indicted and eventually convicted at trial in 2016. Justice Pat DeWine wrote the court’s unanimous opinion, released earlier this week.

The court rejected claims by Madison’s attorney that the defendant should have received life in prison.

Gov. DeWine said there was overwhelming evidence to support a death sentence for the killings carried out over nine months.