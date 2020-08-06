Survivors of former OSU doctor’s sex abuse object to dismissal filing



By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS Associated Press



COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Lawyers for survivors of decades-old sexual abuse by an Ohio State University team doctor are objecting to the university’s request that a lawsuit against it be dismissed based on the statute of limitations.

The attorneys said in a Wednesday court filing that survivors are only now coming to understand the abuse they suffered from the late Dr. Richard Strauss between 20 and 40 years ago.

Ohio State says it remains committed to discussing a settlement with all victims but the claims are too old to bring under the law. The university settled with 162 victims for $41 million earlier this year.