Manhunt for suspect in double stabbing ends as authorities find the man dead

Officials say 49-year-old Edward Reed stabbed his wife and teenage daughter, then took off just after 7 a.m. Wednesday.

They say when deputies stepped into the house, between Lafferty and Flushing, they saw the family dog lying just inside the doorway, stabbed to death.

Belmont County Chief Deputy James Zusack said the man’s wife and 13-year-old daughter “luckily got out, and called us from a nearby residence.”

Both have had surgery.

Reed took off after the stabbings.

The sheriff’s department alerted the public that Reed was at large, armed and dangerous.

Six hours later, he was found.

“Around one o’clock in the afternoon, Ohio State Highway Patrol Aviation located a body near the crime scene, and our deputies and other law enforcement officers discovered it was our suspect, deceased,” Zusack said.

Authorities say he died of suicide, but they would not reveal the type of weapon he used.

A woman who knows the family said Reed recently insisted the government was wiretapping every home and was about to nuke the nation, until he stopped them.

She said he told her he went outside on his lawn “and he saved the world, he saved the earth, and he is God.”

She said he visited numerous people two nights before the stabbing, and was even pulled over by one police department.

“The thing is, some of the time he appeared totally normal,” she said. “Then he would go into these rants. He was in and out of reality.”

Officials say the wife and 13-year-old daughter are out of surgery.

“It’s sad, how it ended,” said Zusack. “But he’s no longer a danger to anyone anymore.”

Authorities say there are a few incidents on Reed’s record, but nothing that led anyone to believe that something like this could happen.

A second family dog that was outside was not injured, and was taken to safety by the Belmont County dog warden.

