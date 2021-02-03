Tax bill is a scam, but don’t just tear it up or toss it out says prosecutor

OHIO (WTRF)

A tax scam, cropping up all over the nation, is hitting

Ohio especially hard.

It began in mid-January.

People started getting a 1099 G tax bill in the mail, claiming they owed taxes on their unemployment benefits.

But they didn’t receive any unemployment benefits.

In fact, they hadn’t even applied for them.

But officials say you can’t just tear it up or toss it.

You must inform the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services that you got the phony bill and you didn’t receive the benefits.

“Essentially, the DJFS is saying go ahead, file your taxes as normal, but do not include this fraudulent 1099 G as additional income,” explained Kevin Flanagan, Belmont County Prosecutor. “They will take care of it, but that can only happen if you go on their website and indicate to them that you are a victim of fraud.”

Flanagan says you must log on to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services’ website, and click on “Unemployment.”

Then hit the red button that says “Report Identity Theft.”

Then fill out the form and submit it.

If you have problems or questions, or if you don’t have access to a computer, you can call the Belmont County Prosecutor’s Office at (740) 699-2771 and they’ll help you.

Flanagan says more than 46,000 Ohioans have already reported getting the phony tax bill.