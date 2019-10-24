Teens charged as adults in death of photographer at Hocking Hills

HOCKING COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Two teens will be charged as adults in the death of photographer Victoria Schafer at Hocking Hills in early September.

According to prosecutors, 16-year-old Jaden Churchheus and 16-year-old Jordan Buckley will be charged as adults with murder, involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault and reckless homicide, after Schafer, 44, was struck and killed by a tree while she was near Old Man’s Cave, September 3.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to ODNR, investigators found evidence that suggested the falling section of tree was not a natural occurrence.

In early October, the two teens were arrested.

The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office said detectives received information about two teenage boys who may have been involved in the incident and that when investigators interviewed the teens, they obtained a confession.

If convicted, the teens could face life in prison.