Televangelist, ex-pastor settle lawsuit alleging sex abuse

AKRON, Ohio (Akron Beacon Journal) — A confidential settlement has been reached in a former Ohio megachurch pastor’s lawsuit alleging televangelist Ernest Angley sexually abused and harassed him over a decade, starting in 2004.

The allegations by Brock Miller, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, included that Angley inspected his genitals and asked him sexual questions while he worked at Angley’s Grace Cathedral in Cuyahoga Falls.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports a counterclaim by the church contended those allegations were false.

The settlement includes a non-disparagement clause.

Had the case gone to trial, the attorneys involved had agreed the 98-year-old Angley wouldn’t be required to testify due to age-related maladies.