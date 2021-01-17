The industry of medical marijuana in Ohio to soon be fully functioning

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — Medical marijuana is believed to be fully functioning in all of Ohio soon enough. CEO and owner of the Ohio Valley Natural Relief Dispensary, Mike Petrella, is thinking by early 2021.

There’s a few more dispensaries left to open. Even some cultivators have yet to get on the market. Still Petrella believes the industry of medical marijuana is in a good place, so far.

“Very excited. Possibilities are endless. Like I said, the state is moving at a good rate, and hoping that continues into 2021.” Mike Petrella, CEO and owner of the Ohio Valley Natural Relief Dispensary

Medical Marijuana is expected to treat two more conditions, and Petrella believes them to be anxiety and autism.

However, none of this is definite until the board makes a final decision. Petrella says we won’t know until July.