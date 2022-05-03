JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Dive teams were hard at work Monday looking for a man that has been missing since 1999.

Charles Hanlon of Bloomingdale, Ohio has been missing since October 27, 1999, and Jefferson County officials have confirmed that they have found the truck that was linked to Hanlon while searching the Ohio River.

Photo credit: Matthews Photography

Officials could not confirm if Hanlon was in the vehicle.

HAPPENING NOW: Officials are looking for Charles Hanlon. The Chaos Divers, Toronto Fire, and the Jefferson County Sheriffs Office are on the Ohio River now marking the cars that we’re found. Stay with @WTRF7News for updates. pic.twitter.com/YsxCGlyFx4 — Taylor Long (@TaylorLongNews) May 2, 2022

Hanlon allegedly left his home in his 1999 black Ford extended cab pickup truck with Ohio license plate BGA4049. He was en route to Florida to pick up a motorcycle. He was never heard from again.

Stay with 7NEWS as this case progresses.