SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – If you’ve followed “Veterans Voices” on 7News you’ve probably heard of DLR Mustang Ranch.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It’s a beautiful farm in Salineville, Ohio that’s opened its doors to veterans and first responders who are struggling with PTSD.

These people find comfort in training the wild mustangs.

All the programs are free and the first group of veterans just completed the program last fall.

Veterans, mustangs and the journey to a life-changing program

Now owners Dale and Renee Lackey need some help from the community they’ve opened their homes to.

Dale was recently diagnosed with colon cancer. He’s had surgery and is home recovering, but he cannot lift or work on the ranch.

The work they do to care for these horses is a 24/7 venture and with Dale out of commission for a while, the Lackeys need a little help.

A GoFund Me is set up for expenses for the ranch and to make sure none of its programs have to be postponed while Dale heals.

If you’d like to help them out, click here.

There will also be a dinner to help raise some money for DLR Mustang Ranch on February 11. All the information can be found here.

You can keep up with the ranch and Dale’s healing journey on the DLR Mustang Ranch Facebook page.