FLUSHING, Ohio (WTRF)

The Zion Retreat and RV Park began as strip mined land, abandoned in 1967.

Now it’s more than 1300 acres for swimming, camping, vacationing, or even year-round living.

There are 18 ponds and several high walls.

There’s a swimming pond with a zip line that ends up in the water.

There are several playgrounds, a Noah’s Ark, basketball, sand volleyball, even a football field, and several pavilions including a glass-enclosed gazebo.

Every cabin and RV slot has a fire ring with free unlimited firewood.

There are four rustic cabins and six luxury cabins that sleep up to 20 people and have TV and wifi.

“They have big wraparound decks on them,” said Brad Johnston, Zion Retreat and RV Park marketing rep. “They have fully-equipped kitchens. All you have to do is bring the food. All of our cabins—including the rustics—are heated and air conditioned and they are available year-round.”

It is a Christian camp, but not affiliated with any particular church.

They do not allow alcohol, but they are pet friendly.

They say there are more than 100 deer on the property plus turkeys, raccoons, and even three American bald eagles.

It’s available for weddings, receptions, birthdays, memorials, vacations, retreats and business meetings.

Everything is handicap accessible.

They say five people actually rent a slip in the RV park year-round.