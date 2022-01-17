Three boys in Ohio seriously injured in buggy crash; One life-threatening

Warning sign to slow down for Amish travelers.

A buggy crash in Ohio has left three boys seriously injured with one of them sustaining life-threatening injuries, according to WJW

The news outlet says a horse-drawn buggy and a passenger van collided after it failed to yield from a private drive.

The three boys were reportedly ejected during the crash and were life-flighted to local hospitals.

There were 10 people in the van and only had minor injuries.

According to WJW, the troopers at the Ohio State Highway Patrol are working to get the identity of the three boys.

The crash is currently under investigation, with alcohol being a factor.

WJW says there is no update to the horse(s) that were apart of the buggy