Tips from State Troopers that could save lives on Super Bowl weekend

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- You may want to think twice if you go behind the wheel this Super Bowl weekend after drinking.

It’s no surprise that this Super Bowl Sunday won’t be anything like other years. But that doesn’t excuse driving without a game plan, especially if you drink.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is cracking down on impaired drivers… like they always do on the Super Bowl.

“We’ll have a few extra people out working during the period, just to make sure people are safe while they’re participating in the activities.” Brian Hawkins, Ohio State Highway Patrol

A year ago… state troopers arrested 68 with an OVI in just 24 hours. That makes it the highest number the Patrol has seen in 5 years.

While a lot of arrests were made, the Patrol also dealt with fatalities. State troopers say there were three fatal crashes.

But this year doesn’t have to be like last if we plan ahead.

“If you drink, obviously don’t drive. Make sure you have a designated driver, so you have a successful safe Super Bowl party.” Brian Hawkins, Ohio State Highway Patrol

State troopers also say you can help others to follow suit. Just remind them fans don’t let fans drive drunk.

If you’re hosting a Super Bowl party, troopers say make sure everyone has a safe and sober way to get home, and don’t give alcohol to anyone not of age.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is wishing everyone a fun but safe Super Bowl weekend.