Traffic delays expected as Water Line Replacement project starts Downtown

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Crews broke ground Monday morning to start a year long water main replacement project.

Crews will replace water lines starting at the intersection of 16th and Main Streets and will proceed up 16th Street from Main to Eoff, Market Street from 16th to 10th and finally Main Street from 9th to 16th.

The project will replace a water line that was originally installed in 1886.

According to city officials, traffic will be managed around the work in most cases but there will be a few instances where traffic will be detoured around the next block, all detours will be marked accordingly.

The plan is to finish all underground work before construction of the Streetscape project starts.