BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — As we progress from spring to summer, we’ll see more drivers on the roads.

People taking vacations or just taking day trips, out enjoying the warmer weather.



To deal with the additional traffic, the Ohio State Highway Patrol has some advice.



They say when you get behind the wheel, get in the right frame of mind–not frazzled or impatient–but responsible and calm

Take a moment. Relax. Try to just kind of center yourself and be patient when you’re out on the roadway. You may not know the other person’s situation that’s traveling on the roadway with you. Try to just have some patience and just be mindful of those other motorists and share the roadway responsibly Rocky Hise, Ohio State Highway Patrol

He also says to put the devices down.



And be ready for the unexpected