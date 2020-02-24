Traffic stop leads to drug arrest of Martins Ferry man

Martins Ferry, OH (WTRF)- The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Martins Ferry man for having 16 grams of methamphetamine stuffed in his sock.

The deputy initiated the traffic stop on Majors road and arrested Heyward Bazar.

Bazar was arrested for felony trafficking in drugs and was cited for driving under suspension.

Bazar is currently being held in the Belmont County Jail.