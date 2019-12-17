Traffic stop led to two arrested in Belmont County

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- A traffic stop in Belmont County led to two women being arrested.

During the traffic stop, K-9 Xyrem gave a positive indication of narcotics in the vehicle.

Rayne McGuire, 32 years old, from Neffs, OH, was arrested on multiple counts of possession and trafficking drugs.

The Sheriff’s Office discovered 32 grams of suspected crystal meth and recovered heroin and pills packaged for distribution.

Information from the traffic stop led deputies to a local motel where 28-year-old Danielle Pierson of Wheeling WV was arrested for outstanding warrants.

Both are currently serving in the Belmont County Jail.