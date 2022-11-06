JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News reporter Baylee Martin is on the scene of a train derailment in Jefferson County, Ohio near Costonia between Steubenville and Toronto.

Several train cars can be seen smashed off the tracks that run alongside State Route 7. The cars dumped garbage in and near the Ohio River. Crews are on scene to clean up the area.

The highway remains open at this time.

7News has reached out to authorities to gather more information.

This is a breaking news story, so stay with 7News and WTRF.com for updates as they become available.