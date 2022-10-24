CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WTRF) — The Cambridge Police Department in Guernsey County tells 7NEWS that at some point during the cross-country meet on Saturday, four students from Minerva High School went on a cool-down in the woods that ended in tragedy.

Just before 1 p.m., Cambridge Police were dispatched to a walking trail across the street from Cambridge High School where a state cross-country meet was happening.

Along the paved trail, Captain Dave Peoples says the four students were looking for some sort of log to throw off the nearby footbridge, into the creek.

While looking for the log, Peoples says the students tried to push over a dead tree.

The tree fell, striking one of the students, 16-year-old Owen Matthew Grubb, who later died from his injuries.

According to the students, throwing a log off of a bridge and into the water at the meets was a tradition.