Tri-State lawmakers condemn protests, urge peace

Representative Alex Mooney (R-WV) has said lawmakers were given escape hoods and moved through the Capitol. Jan. 6, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: Rep. Alex Mooney/Twitter)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WOWK/AP) – Several lawmakers from our region have announced they are safe and are urging for protests to stop after protesters breached security and entered the U.S. Capitol building this afternoon while Congress was in session.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH):

My staff and I are safe.



The violence at the Capitol needs to end now.



The lives of countless workers – journalists, staff, and Capitol Police are being put at risk by this attack on our democracy. — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) January 6, 2021

I'm safe. We've been equipped with escape hoods and we're being moved through the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/8YRX9Z3UTo — Rep. Alex Mooney (@RepAlexMooney) January 6, 2021

Representative Carol Miller (R-WV District 3):

I am safe. We are praying for the Capitol Police and thank them for keeping us safe. — Carol Miller (@RepCarolMiller) January 6, 2021

Congress began the joint session at 1 p.m. ET to count and confirm the Electoral College vote won by Biden, while thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump rallied near the White House. After the breach, the break-out session debate over an objection to the Arizona Electoral College results was called to recess and lawmakers were evacuated. Police told Congress members inside the House chamber to put on gas masks after tear gas dispersed in Capitol Rotunda.

“We are okay and ready to get back to the Senate chamber to finish our work. These thugs cannot and will not run us off. We will continue to govern.” U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

Representative Hal Rogers (R-KY District 5)

Violence is never the answer.

As my staff and I safely shelter in place, I am appalled to see Americans storming the Capitol in an effort to disrupt our very foundation of democracy.

I believe every voice should be heard, but violent methods fall on deaf ears. (1/2) — Hal Rogers (@RepHalRogers) January 6, 2021

Virginia’s governor has said he will send 200 state troopers and members of the state National Guard to the US Capitol and National Guard troops along with other federal protective services are en route.

U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH):

The right to protest peacefully is protected under the Constitution but the actions by violent mobs against our law enforcement and property at the @USCapitol building today are not. @realdonaldtrump should condemn this unacceptable vandalism and violence. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) January 6, 2021

Around 3:28 p.m., sources confirmed one person shot. Their condition is unknown at this time sources also say the exact circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear.

Several lawmakers have taken to social media urging peace and commending the Capitol Police for their response to the scene. President Donald Trump has also urged protestors to “remain peaceful” and to “go home now” while continuing to call the results of the 2020 General Election “fraudulent.”

Representative Brad Wenstrup (R-OH District 2):

I condemn these actions and stand behind Capitol Police and our law enforcement in restoring order. Again, the violence must stop. 2/2 — Rep. Brad Wenstrup (@RepBradWenstrup) January 6, 2021

Representative Steve Stivers (R-OH) District 15:

Protestors have a right to be heard – a right that I’ve fought overseas for – but there is a difference between protesting and rioting. Destruction and lawlessness are not acceptable. — Steve Stivers (@RepSteveStivers) January 6, 2021

Representative David McKinley (R-WV District 1)

The violence and destruction at the Capitol cannot be tolerated. Yes, there is frustration but in a democracy we need to channel that peacefully. This needs to stop now…..it’s not who we are. — David B. McKinley (@RepMcKinley) January 6, 2021

Some of the demonstrators have even entered the offices of some Congress members including U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Washington D.C.’s mayor, Muriel Bowser, has also issued a curfew for the city beginning at 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. tomorrow morning.

Many lawmakers have also denounced the protestors’ actions. While speaking from Deleware, President-elect Joe Biden asked President Donald Trump to go on national television to “fulfill his oath and defend the constitution and demand an end to this siege” in an effort to stop protestors.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV):

This is the United States of America. This needs to stop right now. We don’t do this. It’s not who we are. — Shelley Moore Capito (@SenCapito) January 6, 2021

Violence and mob rule is wrong and un-American, and it will not bring about election reform.



Today’s mayhem sets back any intelligent debate for a generation. Just stop it. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 6, 2021

Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY District 4):

I’m safe. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 6, 2021

Representative Bill Johnson (R-OH District 6):