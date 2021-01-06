Tri-State lawmakers condemn protests, urge peace

WASHINGTON D.C. (WOWK/AP) – Several lawmakers from our region have announced they are safe and are urging for protests to stop after protesters breached security and entered the U.S. Capitol building this afternoon while Congress was in session.
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH):
Representative Alex Mooney (R-WV) has said lawmakers were given escape hoods and moved through the Capitol.
Representative Carol Miller (R-WV District 3):
Congress began the joint session at 1 p.m. ET to count and confirm the Electoral College vote won by Biden, while thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump rallied near the White House. After the breach, the break-out session debate over an objection to the Arizona Electoral College results was called to recess and lawmakers were evacuated. Police told Congress members inside the House chamber to put on gas masks after tear gas dispersed in Capitol Rotunda.
“We are okay and ready to get back to the Senate chamber to finish our work. These thugs cannot and will not run us off. We will continue to govern.”U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)
Representative Hal Rogers (R-KY District 5)
Virginia’s governor has said he will send 200 state troopers and members of the state National Guard to the US Capitol and National Guard troops along with other federal protective services are en route.
U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH):
Around 3:28 p.m., sources confirmed one person shot. Their condition is unknown at this time sources also say the exact circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear.
Several lawmakers have taken to social media urging peace and commending the Capitol Police for their response to the scene. President Donald Trump has also urged protestors to “remain peaceful” and to “go home now” while continuing to call the results of the 2020 General Election “fraudulent.”
Representative Brad Wenstrup (R-OH District 2):
Representative Steve Stivers (R-OH) District 15:
Representative David McKinley (R-WV District 1)
Some of the demonstrators have even entered the offices of some Congress members including U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Washington D.C.’s mayor, Muriel Bowser, has also issued a curfew for the city beginning at 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. tomorrow morning.
Many lawmakers have also denounced the protestors’ actions. While speaking from Deleware, President-elect Joe Biden asked President Donald Trump to go on national television to “fulfill his oath and defend the constitution and demand an end to this siege” in an effort to stop protestors.
U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV):
Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY District 4):
Representative Bill Johnson (R-OH District 6):