Trinity Health System and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio reach agreement

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Trinity Health System and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio have reached a new agreement, Trinity Health System says.

Trinity Health System says it will assure Ohio Valley consumers’ continued access to affordable healthcare at Trinity Health System hospitals, physicians and affiliated care providers through 2025.

Both organizations are pleased to continue their collaborative work to serve the community and look forward to additional opportunities in the future to work together.

This agreement means that Trinity Health System physicians will not go out of network as was previously communicated to Trinity patients with Anthem coverage