Trinity Health System limits visitation, pauses volunteer program due to concerns about coronavirus (Covid-19)

Trinity Health System is actively monitoring new developments related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ohio and across the United States. As the situation evolves, Trinity Health System is making changes related to visitation and operations.

Since last fall, we have implemented tighter visitation restrictions due to the seasonal flu outbreak. We are going beyond those measures in light of the rapidly changing coronavirus situation. Effective immediately, visitors will be limited to one (1) immediate family visitor per patient, per day for hospitalized patients.

“Our top priority at Trinity Health System is the safety of our employees, patients, visitors and communities,” said John Figel, MD, chief medical officer for Trinity Health System. “Considering all of the recent recommendations and information, as well as the safety and well-being of our volunteers, we have made the decision to temporarily pause our volunteer programs. We are making these changes out of an abundance of caution.”

Similar to instances involving Ebola, SARS and MERS in the past, Trinity Health System is working with CommonSpirit Health and public health departments at the state and local levels, as well as with local governments on community response.

At this time, we are suspending our volunteer program until further notice. We will also be cancelling recreational programs at our PrimeTime Senior Center until April 1, 2020. We will evaluate the situation at that time. Meal delivery services will continue as scheduled. Please call the PrimeTime Senior Center directly with any specific questions regarding programming. Their number is 740.314.5197.

Trinity Health System advises patients to utilize emergency rooms when symptoms are severe, such as high fever, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Patients should contact their regular health care provider by phone first if they are experiencing symptoms like cough, low-grade fever or other respiratory issues.

In addition, individuals with mild respiratory symptoms, cough, fever, etc., please go to our ExpressCare location in Wintersville, Ohio if you feel you need evaluated. Current hours for this location are 8 am to 8 pm. Anyone needing routine lab or radiology services are asked to utilize our other locations (Rural King Plaza, Toronto or Trinity West Campus) for these services. Please do not go to the Wintersville ExpressCare location for routine laboratory and radiology services. We are utilizing this location for individuals with mild respiratory symptoms.

Dr. Figel offered standard precautionary measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Wash your hands frequently; it’s one of the most important steps in avoiding not only COVID-19, but also other illnesses, including the flu. And if you’re sick, stay home. If you develop a fever and lower respiratory symptoms such as a cough, talk with your physician or care provider. Please call 844-TPG-CALL for appointments with Trinity Health System providers. Visit trinityhealth.com or follow us on social media for updated information.

For additional information on COVID-19, please call the Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 hotline 833-4-ASK-ODH.