STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Most of the time, we go to the hospital to see the doctor.

But oftentimes it’s the support staff around those medical professionals with whom we end up getting to know the best…and Trinity Health is letting them know their personal, one-on-one work isn’t going unrewarded.

The minimum wage is about to jump from $12.50 to $15 for all staff by the end of 2023…with the first bump already coming at the end of the month.

The hospital system calls it a new regionally competitive rate—one that will keep them on a growth track.

The first step is coming on April 16th, when the new minimum rate will be $14…which will change to $15 on Christmas Eve.

As for who will see that increase in pay, they say it’s the positions that give our minor visits and our extended stays that human touch.

The folks who are taking care of you when you’re in the patient rooms. The people that are making sure that we’re free of infection through cleaning our rooms, and also the folks providing our meals. And then if you’re walking into a physician office, the first people you see. So this is truly impacting a lot of our workforce. Geno Taglione, Human Resources Director

It’s also part of a recruitment and retention effort that’s continued since COVID brought massive change to the industry.

While they face economic challenges like all hospitals…they say the new wages are the right thing to do.

And if you’re a regular patient at Trinity West, they’ll have a brand new entrance and inpatient tower for you opening soon.

They say to look for that this summer.