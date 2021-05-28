Troopers are watching as huge holiday travel surge is expected

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — Troopers, sergeants and lieutenants are all out watching as hoards of drivers hit the roads for the Memorial Day weekend.

The official holiday period, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, is from 12:01 Friday morning to Monday night at midnight.



Minutes into that period, troopers already issued a citation for impaired driving, and they expect many more to follow.



“If you are out there driving impaired by drugs or alcohol, you can expect to spend your holiday in the Belmont County Jail,” said Lt. Maurice Waddell, post commander at St. Clairsville.



Because the weather forecast calls for rainy conditions, the lieutenannt warns that drivers can easily hydroplane in the rain, and the best way to prevent that is to slow down.



He also urges drivers to watch out for dangerous behavior among other drivers.



People driving erratically, crossing into other lanes, hitting rumble strips, weaving, tailgating, driving in the dark without headlights and driving at extreme speeds are signs of impairment behind the wheel.



Lt. Waddell said they’ve even seen people drinking beer while driving.



He urges everyone to report those incidents by calling #677.

AAA predicts more than 37 million people will travel more than 50 miles this holiday weekend.