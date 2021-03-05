Victim Identified In Steubenville Crash; Found With Gunshot Wound

UPDATE: The victim was identified as 34 year old Stanley Haywood from Steubenville, Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Cambridge Office of Criminal Investigations is asking the public for any tips related to this incident.

If members of the public have information pertinent to the investigation, they can call investigators at 740-439-1388.

Steubenville, OH (WTRF)- Troopers with the Steubenville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol

are investigating a firearm-related incident that occurred on US-22 in Jefferson County.

Police say they responded to an injury-related crash and upon arrival, it was discovered the driver had suffered injuries from the crash and also had an apparent gunshot wound.

The driver was transported from the scene by Stat MedEvac to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Presbyterian where he died.

Assistance at the scene was provided by Wintersville Fire Department, Jefferson County

Sheriff’s Office, Wintersville Police Department, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.



The incident remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.