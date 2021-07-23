Vet Voices

Trump responds to Cleveland Indians name change: ‘Such a disgrace’

The Cleveland Indians announced on Friday that they are changing their name to the Cleveland Guardians.

Former President Trump responded to the name change with an official statement.

‘ Can anybody believe that the Cleveland Indians, a storied and cherished baseball franchise since taking the name in 1915, are changing their name to the Guardians? Such as disgrace, and I guarantee that people who are the most angry about it are the many Indians of our country. Wouldn’t it be an honor to have a team named the Cleveland Indians, and wouldn’t it be disrespectful to rip that name and logo off those jerseys? The people of Cleveland cannot be thrilled and I, as a FORMER baseball fan, cannot believe things such as this are happening. A small group of people, with absolutely crazy ideas and policies, is forcing these changes to destroy our culture and heritage. At some point, the people will not take it anymore! ‘

