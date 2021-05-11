Tuscarawas Man arrested in accused of soliciting sex from mom, daughter

The man from Tuscarawas County wanted to buy sex with a woman and her underage daughter, investigators said

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A man from Tuscarawas County was arrested after an investigation by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force.

Chad Robert Ryan, 44, of Dover, was arrested in Columbiana County May 8 and charged with compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools.

The task force became aware of Ryan’s intentions to purchase sex with a mother and underage daughter.

With help from the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Investigative Unit, the task force investigated and ultimately arrested Ryan.

“We know that those fueling the demand for human trafficking have no regard for jurisdictional boundaries when attempting to buy sex,” said Ohio Attorney General David Yost. “The Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission model gives local law enforcement officers the power to partner and share cross-border expertise, relationships and resources to thwart these criminals and end their exploits.”

The Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force includes resources from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, New Waterford Police Department, Cortland Police Department, Austintown Police Department, Youngstown Police Department, the Ohio Investigative Unit and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.