Tuscarawas Man Arrested On Felony Charges Of Human Trafficking

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today announced the arrest of a Tuscarawas County man on felony charges following an investigation by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force.

Chad Robert Ryan, 44, of Dover, was arrested on May 8 and charged with compelling prostitution, a felony of the third degree; attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a felony of the fourth degree; and possessing criminal tools, a felony of the fifth degree.

“We know that those fueling the demand for human trafficking have no regard for jurisdictional boundaries when attempting to buy sex,” Yost said. “The Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission model gives local law enforcement officers the power to partner and share cross-border expertise, relationships and resources to thwart these criminals and end their exploits.”