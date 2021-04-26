Tuscarawas Valley student teacher accused of sexual contact with minors

ZOARVILLE, Ohio (WJW)– A student teacher in the Tuscarawas Valley Local Schools is accused of sexual contact with two minors.

Justin D. McCauley, 22, was indicted on two counts of gross sexual imposition with two children under the age of 13, according to Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court documents.

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation stems from babysitting services McCauley provided in the Bolivar area.

The school district said he was a student teacher at the elementary school and worked as a substitute cashier/monitor. McCauley also worked a day care center in Bolivar, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Based on our understanding, none of the allegations occurred at school, on school property, or as a result of the individual’s service as a student teacher or guest employee,” superintendent Mark Murphy said in a letter to parents on Wednesday.