Twin boy dies, firefighter hurt when fire roars through home

Ohio Headlines

by: , AP

Posted: / Updated:

An 8-year-old boy was killed and a firefighter was injured when a fast-moving fire roared through a Cleveland home.

Authorities say two adults and three children — including the victim’s twin — were able to safely escape the burning home early Wednesday after being alerted to the fire by smoke detectors.

The children’s mother told emergency responders that one of her four children was unaccounted for, and the victim’s body was soon found in a second-floor bedroom.

The child’s name has not been released.

The injured firefighter suffered burns on his hand and was being treated at a hospital. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

