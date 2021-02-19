Two arrested in Jefferson County on drug charges

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Two people were arrested and face multiple drug charges after the Jefferson County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at an apartment Thursday evening.

The search warrant was executed at 509 Ohio Street where police say Shaun Michael Bowers, 37 and Diana Lynn Myers, 37 were arrested without incident.

Police say they seized 6 grams of suspected fentanyl and 3 grams of suspected cocaine.

Bowers is charged with two counts of drug trafficking and two counts of drug possession.

Police say Bowers also had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.

Myers is charged with one count of drug trafficking with additional charges pending.