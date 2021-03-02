Two arrested in Ohio after shots fired in a Taco Bell line

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH – Ohio Police arrested two men after they allegedly fired several shots in a Taco Bell line.

Police arrested Nolan Harness-Cooper of Wheelersburg and William Crabtree of Lucasville Ohio just after midnight after receiving calls the suspects had fired several rounds in the Taco Bell line in the 2500 block of Gallia St. and left going north on Mabert Road in a blue truck. Dispatch then received calls of 5-10 shots being fired in the 1300 block of Mabert Road.

Officers located the vehicle and found several firearms, along with spent shell casings, live ammunition and open containers of alcohol.

Police charged Nolan Harness-Cooper with improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, using weapons while intoxicated, carrying concealed weapons, and having physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence.

William Crabtree is charged with improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons, and using weapons while intoxicated.

Additional charges will be considered once presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury.

Both suspects are currently in the Scioto County Jail.

If anyone has any additional information about this investigation, they are encouraged to contact the police department at 740-353-4101.