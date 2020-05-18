Two arrested on kidnapping charges after barricading from police in Ohio home

GLOUSTER, OH (WOWK) – Two men have been arrested and charged with kidnapping following an incident at a home in Glouster.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to a home on Madison Street around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020, to assist the Glouster Police Department in attempt to arrest a man who had fled from police inside the home.

Police say he had an active felony warrant and is also a suspect related to an armed robbery investigation in Franklin County.

Four people were inside the home, according to police, who cleared nearby apartments while dispatchers attempted to find phone numbers for the people inside. Officers say Glouster’s police chief was able to briefly speak with one of the residents on the phone, and two individuals then safely exited the residence.

Police say two men still inside barricaded the front entrance with various household items, such as a refrigerator, beds, and tables. The Athens County Special Response Team was called to the scene around 8:30 p.m.

Police say after around 45 minutes of continued negotiations, tear gas was deployed inside the home and units were able to force the door open allowing the suspects to exit.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Department says Deshawn Briggs and Seth Leimgruber,

both of Columbus, were arrested and charged with two counts each of kidnapping and transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail without further incident.