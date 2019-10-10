BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Two deputies for the Belmont County Sheriff’s office are in the top 30 for a nationwide contest.

This contest is put on by vested interest of K-9’s. Sheriff deputy Chad Kulpa and his furry friend Tuco entered into the contest for a new SUV.

The organization is non-profit and helps provide K-9’s with new, and safer equipment when departments can’t afford or desperately need new equipment.

The current cruiser Tuco and Chad ride in has high mileage, so they’re hoping to win this contest to provide the two with a safer ride.

Well the current vehicle we have is getting high in mileage, and some age. You know having a new K-9 cruiser would be crucial for myself and Tuco. Chad Kulpa- Belmont County Sheriff’s Office

To vote for Tuco and Chad you can head over to Belmont County Sheriff’s department’s Facebook page, or go directly to Vested interest for K-9’s website and click on Tuco and Chad’s picture.