Two dogs die in Martins Ferry house fire

Martins Ferry, OH (WTRF)- Martins Ferry Fire officials have contacted the state fire marshal’s office about a weekend blaze that destroyed a man’s home.



Assistant Fire Chief Colin Cooper says two dogs died in the fire at 1186 Colerain Pike Sunday evening.

He expects an investigator from the fire marshal’s office to arrive on Tuesday.



He says the two-story wood-frame house is deemed a total loss.



The man who lived there alone was out visiting friends at the time of the fire.



The cause of the fire is undetermined.