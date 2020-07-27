Two drown at Hocking Hills State Park

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men are dead after drowning at Rose Lake in Hocking Hills State Park Sunday afternoon.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), the bodies of two men were recovered.

According to ODNR, the two men were last seen using the rope swing in Rose Lake. One of the men swung into the water and began to struggle. The second victim tried to help him, and neither man resurfaced.

The names of the victims have not been released.

ODNR and the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office responded to the lake at approximately 2:47 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information is released.